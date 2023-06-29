Sale closed in Windsor: $485,000 for a condominium

The property located at 9040 Windsor Road in Windsor was sold on June 7, 2023 for $485,000, or $374 per square foot. The condominium, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,296 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

Other units have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,183-square-foot unit on Johnson Street in Windsor sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $495. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,969-square-foot unit at 11 Johnson Street in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $615,000, a price per square foot of $312. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.