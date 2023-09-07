Sale closed in Windsor: $626,000 for a single-family residence

9588 Orion Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 9588 Orion Drive in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,298-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $626,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,056-square-foot home at 1014 Gemini Drive in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,990-square-foot home on Wellington Circle in Windsor sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wellington Circle in Windsor in July 2023 a 1,990-square-foot home was sold for $849,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.