Sale closed in Windsor: $672,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 900 West Starburst Court in Windsor has new owners. The 1,376-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on May 25, 2023, for $672,000, or $488 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on Dawn Way in Windsor sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Walten Way in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,748-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,056-square-foot home at 1014 Gemini Drive in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

