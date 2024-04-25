Sale closed in Windsor: $675,000 for a 2-bedroom home

852 Patti Page Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 852 Patti Page Court in Windsor was sold on April 4, 2024.

The $675,000 purchase price works out to $573 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,179 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Bob Crosby Way in Windsor in June 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $657,000, a price per square foot of $534. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 1,025-square-foot home on Glen Miller Drive in Windsor sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $600. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,162-square-foot home at 834 Glen Miller Drive in Windsor sold in November 2023 for $584,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

