Sale closed in Windsor: $681,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 8531 Planetree Drive in Windsor was sold on March 7, 2023. The $681,000 purchase price works out to $365 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,864 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,795-square-foot home at 260 Flametree Circle in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419.

In December 2022, a 1,698-square-foot home on Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $430.

On Lakewood Drive in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.