Sale closed in Windsor: $705,000 for a single-family residence

164 Cornell Street (Google Street View)

A 1,631-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 164 Cornell Street in Windsor was sold on Sept. 19, 2023, for $705,000, or $432 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,559-square-foot home on Shira Street in Windsor sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dartmouth Way in Windsor in August 2023 a 1,550-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,914-square-foot home at 113 Anish Way in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $309. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.