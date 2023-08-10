Sale closed in Windsor: $725,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The property located at 819 Les Brown Court in Windsor was sold on July 19, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $481 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,506 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Fred Waring Court in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,506-square-foot home was sold for $672,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,212-square-foot home on Benny Goodman Way in Windsor sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,339-square-foot home at 118 Cottontail Way in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $864,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.