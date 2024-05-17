Sale closed in Windsor: $725,000 for a single-family residence

923 Foothill Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 923 Foothill Drive in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,100-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on April 25, 2024, for $725,000, or $659 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,791 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2024, a 1,100-square-foot home on Esparto Court in Windsor sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $708. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,203-square-foot home at 1126 Rio Camino Court in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Foothill Drive in Windsor in December 2023 a 1,203-square-foot home was sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $531. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

