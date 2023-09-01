Sale closed in Windsor: $730,000 for a house

A 1,550-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 292 Dartmouth Way in Windsor was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $471 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Apollo Place in Windsor in February 2023 a 2,032-square-foot home was sold for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,888-square-foot home at 6441 Yale Street in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,032-square-foot home on Northampton Drive in Windsor sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.