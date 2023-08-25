Sale closed in Windsor: $737,000 for a house

A 1,700-square-foot house built in 2001 has changed hands. The property located at 8615 Windsor Park Circle in Windsor was sold on Aug. 3, 2023. The $737,000 purchase price works out to $434 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house features an attached one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,234-square-foot home at 432 Duncan Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $595,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Windsor River Road in Windsor in July 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $748,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.