Sale closed in Windsor: $755,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 450 Goblet Place in Windsor was sold on Aug. 7, 2023 for $755,000, or $549 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,374 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,998-square-foot home was sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,848-square-foot home on Winemaker Way in Windsor sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 356 Winemaker Way in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.