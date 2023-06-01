Sale closed in Windsor: $760,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 8039 Leno Drive in Windsor has new owners. The 1,476-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on May 12, 2023. The $760,000 purchase price works out to $515 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,337-square-foot home on Seghesio Way in Windsor sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547.

A 2,150-square-foot home at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417.

On Foppiano Way in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,540-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $374.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.