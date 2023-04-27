Sale closed in Windsor: $765,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,203-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The property located at 1126 Rio Camino Court in Windsor was sold on April 10, 2023, for $765,000, or $636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,929-square-foot home at 9312 Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

On Piccadilly Circle in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,674-square-foot home was sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $346.

In April 2023, a 1,262-square-foot home on Pulteney Place in Windsor sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.