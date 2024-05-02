Sale closed in Windsor: $775,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 7783 Foppiano Way in Windsor was sold on April 5, 2024 for $775,000, or $427 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,815 square feet.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,550-square-foot home on Seghesio Way in Windsor sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Ferrari Way in Windsor in September 2023 a 1,912-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $424. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,770-square-foot home at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor sold in August 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

