Sale closed in Windsor: $775,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 7127 17th Hole Drive in Windsor was sold on June 30, 2023 for $775,000, or $500 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,550 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's lot measures 4,356 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,827-square-foot home at 1231 Eagle Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mitchell Lane in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,811-square-foot home on Birdie Drive in Windsor sold for $872,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

