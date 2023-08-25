Sale closed in Windsor: $775,000 for a single-family home

A 1,912-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located at 1262 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor was sold on Aug. 2, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $405 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,337-square-foot home at 1308 Seghesio Way in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pedroncelli Drive in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,155-square-foot home was sold for $907,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,535-square-foot home on Carano Way in Windsor sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

