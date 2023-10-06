Sale closed in Windsor: $797,000 for a house

743 Willowood Way (Google Street View)

A 1,379-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The property located at 743 Willowood Way in Windsor was sold on Sept. 19, 2023, for $797,000, or $578 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Leafhaven Lane in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,557-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $504. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 1,955-square-foot home on Silverbell Court in Windsor sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,722-square-foot home at 800 Peachtree Place in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

