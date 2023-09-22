Sale closed in Windsor: $810,000 for a house

1278 Eagle Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1278 Eagle Drive in Windsor was sold on Sept. 6, 2023 for $810,000, or $447 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,811 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Mitchell Lane in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,710-square-foot home on Birdie Drive in Windsor sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,827-square-foot home at 1231 Eagle Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

