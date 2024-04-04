Sale closed in Windsor: $820,000 for a single-family residence

207 Othello Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 207 Othello Court in Windsor has a new owner.

The 1,826-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on March 14, 2024.

The $820,000 purchase price works out to $449 per square foot.

This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Claudius Way in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,563-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,030-square-foot home on Jessica Drive in Windsor sold for $839,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,882-square-foot home at 9321 Jessica Drive in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.