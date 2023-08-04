Sale closed in Windsor: $825,000 for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 9533 Kristine Way in Windsor has a new owner. The 2,030-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $406 per square foot. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet, and boasts a pool for relaxation and recreation.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,030-square-foot home at 9529 Jessica Drive in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,631-square-foot home on Gertrude Drive in Windsor sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gertrude Drive in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,935-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.