Sale closed in Windsor: $827,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 693 Decanter Circle in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,998-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on April 28, 2023. The $827,000 purchase price works out to $414 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,300-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 198 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $552.

On Seghesio Way in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,337-square-foot home was sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.