A 2,079-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 302 Desiree Place in Windsor was sold on June 21, 2023, for $850,000, or $409 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,840 square feet, and boasts a pool for relaxation and recreation.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 2,032-square-foot home on Apollo Place in Windsor sold for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Yale Street in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,888-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,496-square-foot home at 1342 Calabazas Drive in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $960,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.