Sale closed in Windsor: $864,000 for a single-family home

A spacious house located at 118 Cottontail Way in Windsor has new owners. The 2,339-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on June 27, 2023. The $864,000 purchase price works out to $369 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,506-square-foot home on Fred Waring Court in Windsor sold for $672,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,499-square-foot home at 807 Fred Waring Court in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Foxwood Court in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,663-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $315. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.