Sale closed in Windsor: $905,000 for a single-family residence

7822 Wildflower Court (Google Street View)

A 1,968-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 7822 Wildflower Court in Windsor was sold on April 8, 2024. The $905,000 purchase price works out to $460 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot, which encompasses 8,276 square feet, is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,550-square-foot home on Dartmouth Way in Windsor sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Cornell Street in Windsor in September 2023 a 1,631-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,268-square-foot home at 1068 Matthew Court in Windsor sold in January 2024 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

