Sale closed in Windsor: $905,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 642 Chardonnay Place in Windsor has new owners. The 1,834-square-foot property, built in 2005, was sold on June 23, 2023. The $905,000 purchase price works out to $493 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,449 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,848-square-foot home at 362 Winemaker Way in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $785,000, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.