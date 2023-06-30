Sale closed in Windsor: $950,000 for a single-family home

The spacious property located at 7831 Carano Way in Windsor was sold on June 14, 2023 for $950,000, or $375 per square foot. The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,535 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,476-square-foot home on Leno Drive in Windsor sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,150-square-foot home at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Seghesio Way in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,337-square-foot home was sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.