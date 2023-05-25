Sale closed in Windsor: $955,000 for a house

A 2,642-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 557 Chablis Drive in Windsor was sold on May 4, 2023. The $955,000 purchase price works out to $361 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,500-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410.

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 198 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $552.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.