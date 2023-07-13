Sale closed in Windsor: $960,000 for a single-family residence

A 2,496-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 1342 Calabazas Drive in Windsor was sold on June 23, 2023, for $960,000, or $385 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and four baths. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 4,500-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,755-square-foot home at 450 Tamara Way in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,350-square-foot home on Aaron Court in Windsor sold for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Desiree Place in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,079-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.