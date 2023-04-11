See how much real estate prices change in Cloverdale in the past 5 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Cloverdale in the past five weeks was $438. That’s $29 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past five weeks was $873.

The best deal can be found in Occidental, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $282.

In the past five weeks, a 1,392-square-foot home on None in Cloverdale sold for $610,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Apr. 3.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.