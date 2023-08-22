See how much real estate prices have changed in Cazadero in the past 10 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Cazadero in the past 10 weeks was $484. That’s $3 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past 10 weeks was $926.

The best deal can be found in Occidental, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $282.

In the past 10 weeks, a 1,568-square-foot home on Silvia Drive in Cazadero sold for $760,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Aug. 14.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.