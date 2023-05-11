See how much real estate prices have changed in Cotati in the past 4 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Cotati in the past four weeks was $456. That’s $22 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sea Ranch, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $927.

The best deal can be found in Cazadero, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $338.

In the past four weeks, a 920-square-foot home on Lincoln Avenue in Cotati sold for $420,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 1.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.