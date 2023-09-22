See how much real estate prices have changed in Penngrove in the past 12 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Penngrove in the past 12 weeks was $582. That’s $101 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Jenner, where the median price per square foot in the past 12 weeks was $1,034.

The best deal can be found in Occidental, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $282.

In the past 12 weeks, a 2,232-square-foot home on Eichten Lane in Penngrove sold for $1,300,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Sep. 11.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.