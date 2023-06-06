See how much real estate prices have changed in Santa Rosa last week

The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Rosa increased in the past week to $499. That’s the same price as the Sonoma County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Rosa was $473.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sebastopol, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $782.

The best deal can be found in Petaluma, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $370.

In the past week, a 1,402-square-foot home on Chatham Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $700,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 29.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.