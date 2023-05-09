See the change in real estate prices in Cloverdale in the past 3 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Cloverdale in the past three weeks was $340. That’s $140 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Rio Nido, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $866.

The best deal can be found in Cazadero, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $338.

In the past three weeks, a 2,464-square-foot home on Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale sold for $840,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 1.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.