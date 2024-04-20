See the change in real estate prices in Glen Ellen in the past 11 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Glen Ellen in the past 11 weeks was $600. That’s $116 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past 11 weeks was $834.

The best deal can be found in Penngrove, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $300.

In the past 11 weeks, a 2,156-square-foot home on Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen sold for $1,295,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Apr. 8.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.