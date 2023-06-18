See the change in real estate prices in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Petaluma in the past two weeks was $488. That’s the same price as the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sonoma, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $752.

The best deal can be found in Cloverdale, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $295.

In the past two weeks, a 1,832-square-foot home on Pine Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 5.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.