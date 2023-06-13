See the change in real estate prices in Sea Ranch in the past 5 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Sea Ranch in the past five weeks was $718. That’s $239 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Rio Nido, where the median price per square foot in the past five weeks was $866.

The best deal can be found in Cazadero, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $352.

In the past five weeks, a 1,910-square-foot home on Hedgegate Road in Sea Ranch sold for $1,372,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 5.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.