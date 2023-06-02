See the increase in real estate prices in Windsor last week

The median price per square foot for a home in Windsor increased in the past week to $463. That’s $18 less than the Sonoma County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Windsor was $413.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sea Ranch, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $1,200.

The best deal can be found in Cotati, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $352.

In the past week, a 1,827-square-foot home on Birdie Drive in Windsor sold for $846,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 22.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.