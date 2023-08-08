Single-family home in Cazadero sells for $489,000

A house located at 31 Silvia Drive in Cazadero has new owners. The 870-square-foot property, built in 1967, was sold on July 21, 2023. The $489,000 purchase price works out to $562 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a sizable 10,890-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Silvia Drive in Cazadero in January 2023 a 1,568-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,984-square-foot home on Austin Creek Road in Cazadero sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 868-square-foot home at 1865 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $962. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.