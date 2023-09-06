Single-family home in Cloverdale sells for $530,000

104 West Brookside Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,672-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands.

The property located at 104 West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 16, 2023, for $530,000, or $317 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Wisteria Circle in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 1,750-square-foot home was sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,056-square-foot home on Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.