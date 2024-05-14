Single-family home in Cloverdale sells for $744,545

310 Icaria Court (Google Street View)

A 1,750-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 310 Icaria Court in Cloverdale was sold on April 22, 2024, for $744,545, or $425 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 1,672-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,338-square-foot home on Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 207 Creekside Street in Cloverdale sold in September 2023 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

