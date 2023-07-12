Single-family home in Cloverdale sells for $879,000

A 2,120-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 105 Syrah Court in Cloverdale was sold on June 21, 2023, for $879,000, or $415 per square foot. This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house provides an attached three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Situated on a spacious 7,405-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,392-square-foot home at 101 Lavender Court in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Merlot Drive in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,795-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,392-square-foot home on None in Cloverdale sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.