Single-family home in Forestville sells for $741,000

The property located at 8647 Mirabel Road in Forestville was sold on June 28, 2023 for $741,000, or $664 per square foot. The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 1,116 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house provides an attached one-car garage. The property's lot measures 3,920 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,497-square-foot home on Grape Avenue in Forestville sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $310. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 948-square-foot home at 9585 Argonne Way in Forestville sold in May 2023 for $590,000, a price per square foot of $622. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Argonne Way in Forestville in June 2023 a 548-square-foot home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $757. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.