Single-family home in Healdsburg sells for $3.1 million

A 2,274-square-foot house built in 1948 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1236 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on July 28, 2023. The $3,050,000 purchase price works out to $1,341 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house includes a carport. The property encompasses a generous 0.5-acre of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,914-square-foot home on Sunset Drive in Healdsburg sold for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $833. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Jachetta Court in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,862-square-foot home was sold for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,092-square-foot home at 1006 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.