Single-family home in Healdsburg sells for $750,000

A house located at 224 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 1,032-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023, for $750,000, or $727 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,380-square-foot home on Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,362-square-foot home was sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,072-square-foot home at 338 Grandview Court in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $727,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

