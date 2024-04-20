Single-family home in Healdsburg sells for $949,000

116 Lavender Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,857-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands.

The property located at 116 Lavender Circle in Healdsburg was sold on March 29, 2024, for $949,000, or $511 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on a 2,283-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 2,055-square-foot home on Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Langhart Court in Healdsburg in March 2024 a 2,346-square-foot home was sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $703. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,891-square-foot home at 980 Jasmine Court in Healdsburg sold in February 2024 for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

