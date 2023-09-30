Single-family home in Penngrove sells for $990,000

The property located at 263 Woodward Avenue in Penngrove was sold on Sept. 15, 2023 for $990,000, or $646 per square foot.

The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 1,532 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,232-square-foot home at 120 Eichten Lane in Penngrove sold in February 2023 for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 3,033-square-foot home on Olga Maria Court in Penngrove sold for $1,799,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.