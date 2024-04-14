Single-family home in Petaluma sells for $1.1 million

1323 Canyon Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,016-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1323 Canyon Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 26, 2024, for $1,065,000, or $528 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,935-square-foot home on Phillips Avenue in Petaluma sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,059-square-foot home at 1440 Mountain View Avenue in Petaluma sold in March 2024 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $1,180. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Country Club Drive in Petaluma in October 2023 a 1,167-square-foot home was sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $805. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

