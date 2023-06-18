Single-family home in Petaluma sells for $1.6 million

A 3,495-square-foot house built in 1878 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 338 English Street in Petaluma was sold on June 1, 2023, for $1,649,000, or $472 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Webster Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 855-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $1,082. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,619-square-foot home on Post Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,037-square-foot home at 203 Douglas Street in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.