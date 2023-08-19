Single-family home in Petaluma sells for $788,000

A house located at 1717 Alhambra Court in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,533-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $788,000 purchase price works out to $514 per square foot. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,832-square-foot home at 1740 Pine Avenue in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,435-square-foot home on Eastside Circle in Petaluma sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ely Boulevard in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,647-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.